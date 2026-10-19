EU greenlights Mitie and hotel-focused Blackstone takeover deals

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The European Commission has cleared two acquisitions — OCS’s takeover of UK facilities management firm Mitie, and Blackstone’s purchase of Luxembourg-based Essendi and a portfolio of hotels — after finding neither deal would raise competition concerns.

OCS Group International Limited has been approved to acquire sole control of Mitie Group plc under the EU Merger Regulation, the Commission said in a statement on Monday.

The deal relates primarily to facilities management, which covers outsourced services such as cleaning, security and building maintenance.

The Commission concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position after the deal.

The case was reviewed under the simplified merger review procedure, which is used for transactions that are unlikely to affect competition.

Blackstone cleared to buy Essendi and hotels

In a separate decision, the Commission approved Blackstone Inc.’s acquisition of sole control of Essendi S.A. and a portfolio of hotels.

The transaction relates primarily to the hotel sector in Europe, Mexico, Singapore and South America.

The Commission also concluded this deal would not raise competition concerns, citing the companies’ limited combined market position, and said it was assessed under the simplified procedure.

Further details on both cases are available in the Commission’s public case register under case numbers M.12591 and M.12542.