EU wind turbine imports soar by 69% amid solar and biofuel declines

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EU imports of wind turbines rose sharply in 2025, even as the bloc brought in fewer solar panels and biofuels overall.

The EU imported €11.4 billion worth of green energy products — solar panels, biofuels and wind turbines — in 2025 and exported €4.6 billion, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Solar panel imports fell by 27.7% in value to €8.0 billion, while the volume imported dropped by 4.0%, indicating the average price paid per panel fell.

Imports of biofuels — liquid fuels made from biological materials — were worth €2.7 billion, down 7.9% on the year, and the volume imported fell by 11.6%.

Wind turbine imports moved in the opposite direction, with import value up 40.6% to €0.7 billion and import volumes rising 69.0%.

Wind turbines lead EU exports

On the export side, the EU shipped €0.5 billion worth of solar panels in 2025, down 23.6% in value, while export volumes increased by 2.6%, Eurostat said.

EU exports of biofuels were valued at €1.0 billion, a 45.9% fall in value and a 46.2% drop in volume compared with the previous year.

Wind turbines had the highest export value among the three groups at €3.1 billion, with export value up 10.8% and export volumes rising 9.5% compared with 2024.

China accounted for 98.6% of solar panel imports into the EU in 2025.

For biofuels, Malaysia was the largest supplier with a 21.9% share, followed by the United States (16.1%), Argentina (12.4%) and the United Kingdom (12.3%).

Most wind turbine imports came from China (59.6%) and India (22.2%), with China’s share rising from 41.3% in 2024 to become the EU’s biggest supplier.