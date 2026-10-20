EU marks 10 years of European Statistics Day, 60 years of farm structure stats

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European Statistics Day marks its 10th anniversary on 20 October, with Eurostat and statistical organisations across Europe using the date to highlight their work compiling and publishing official figures.

This year, the EU also marks an anniversary of the the farm structure survey, which has been conducted for the past 60 years, Eurostat informed in two statements on Tuesday.

It described European official statistics as essential for understanding society and supporting informed decision-making.

To mark the anniversary, Eurostat is directing readers to its latest news items, online publications and interactive content, and is promoting a recent webinar on urban and rural regions in Europe alongside a podcast episode on EU farm structure statistics.

Workshops and conferences around 20 October

A workshop on 20–21 October is jointly organised by Eurostat, the European Statistical Advisory Committee and Statistics Portugal to discuss rising demand for data and how official statistics can respond to changing user needs.

National User Councils of official statistics from across Europe were due to take part, with planned discussion topics including simplification and artificial intelligence — commonly shortened to AI.

Separately, the annual Conference of Directors-General of National Statistical Institutes, known as DGINS, is scheduled for 28 and 29 October in Bern, Switzerland, with a focus on how AI is changing the information ecosystem.

Directors-General from Eurostat and national statistical institutes will discuss how official statistics can maintain principles including quality, independence and trust in the age of AI, and the event will include contributions from decision-makers and technology companies.