EU lawmakers push for €25b hike in external spending amid Council cuts

Members of the European Parliament vote during a plenary session. Credit: © European Union

MEPs on the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Development Committees have backed a call to expand the EU’s main external spending programme for 2028–2034, including a proposed €25 billion rise on the European Commission’s €200 billion plan.

The committees adopted their draft position on the “Global Europe Instrument” — the EU’s funding mechanism for external action — on 19 October by 63 votes in favour, 27 against and five abstentions, the European Parliament announced on Monday night.

MEPs said they oppose “significant cuts” proposed by the Council of the EU, which represents EU member states, and instead support increasing the budget by €25 billion in current prices.

They also called for a dedicated minimum budget of €25 billion for humanitarian aid, as well as separate budget lines for a Gaza reconstruction fund and for EU candidate countries.

The committees agreed on a mechanism allowing the EU to suspend Global Europe funding where democracy, human rights and the rule of law deteriorate in a partner country.

They also backed giving the Commission the power to fully or partially suspend payments if it identifies “serious shortcomings” related to a partner country’s obligation to readmit its own nationals.

Ukraine support, candidate countries and parliamentary scrutiny

MEPs said the instrument should support Ukraine in response to the impact of Russia’s war of aggression without diverting funds from other priorities and partner countries, according to the European Parliament.

They also said Global Europe should help candidate and potential candidate countries align with EU values and legislation, while offering clearer incentives for reforms.

On oversight, MEPs said the Commission should provide “meaningful reporting” to Parliament on implementation and hold regular dialogue with relevant Commissioners.

Following the vote, Foreign Affairs co-rapporteur Michael Gahler said challenges including crises and wars “demand collective action and adequate resources”, adding that Parliament wants a say on political direction and oversight of implementation.

Development co-rapporteur Robert Biedroń said at least €25 billion should be dedicated to humanitarian aid and that the EU should be involved in Gaza’s reconstruction.

The committees also endorsed a mandate for negotiations with the Council by 61 votes to 34, with two abstentions, and the position and mandate are expected to go to a plenary vote currently scheduled for November 2026.