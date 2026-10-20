MEPs push export controls, €2b centre to secure critical resources

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EU lawmakers have backed proposed changes to the Critical Raw Materials Act to speed up projects that extract, process and recycle materials used across industries including batteries and advanced computer chips.

The vote on Tuesday supported a scheme to channel targeted support to “strategic projects” across the full supply chain — from mining and processing to refining and recycling — to diversify the EU’s sources of critical raw materials, the European Parliament announced.

Critical raw materials are a group of resources considered economically important and at higher risk of supply disruption, such as those used in clean-energy technologies, electronics and defence equipment.

New EU centre, export controls and company obligations

MEPs called for a European critical raw materials centre to be set up as a standalone EU agency with its own funding and governance, the European Parliament said.

The proposed centre would bring together market intelligence, resilience planning, stockpiling, joint purchasing, stakeholder engagement and financial tools.

Parliament said MEPs want the centre to have access to a critical raw materials fund of €2 billion that is foreseen under the EU’s 2028 – 2034 long-term budget.

MEPs also backed a conditional export control clause that would allow the European Commission to restrict exports of permanent magnet scrap and waste so recyclable material stays in the EU.

Under the Parliament’s approach, the European Commission — rather than individual member states — would identify “large companies” using critical raw materials in strategic sectors such as batteries, hydrogen equipment, aircraft, drones, satellites and advanced chips, triggering obligations for those companies to map supply chains and reduce vulnerabilities.

The proposals also include opening applications for strategic projects at least twice a year, giving companies fixed deadlines.

Lead MEP Mohammed Chahim said: “We need a European critical raw materials centre with the financial resources and mandate to act quickly to anticipate supply disruptions.”

The report was adopted by 470 votes to 83, with 108 abstentions, and Parliament is now ready to start negotiations with EU member states on the final text.

The Critical Raw Materials Act was adopted in December 2023, and the European Commission proposed amendments in December 2025.