Airlines face tougher refund rules as EU Parliament backs sweeping travel reforms

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MEPs have backed updated EU-wide rules designed to improve what passengers are told and what help they can claim when travel is disrupted.

The regulation was approved by 652 votes in favour, two against and eight abstentions, the European Parliament informed on Tuesday.

Under the new text, passengers whose flights are cancelled after booking through an intermediary — such as a travel agent or an online booking platform — would be entitled to a full refund, including any intermediation fee, within 14 days.

Airlines would have to pass the refund to the intermediary within seven days, with the intermediary then required to transfer it to the passenger within a further seven days.

Intermediaries would also have to tell passengers at the time of booking how reimbursements work.

Standard claim forms and support for disabled travellers

Passengers would be able to submit reimbursement and compensation claims using standardised EU forms, or an equivalent form provided by the carrier, the European Parliament said.

The forms would be available on the European Commission’s website in all EU languages and for all types of travel.

The rules would also strengthen rights for people with disabilities and people with reduced mobility by allowing an accompanying person to fly free of charge when their presence is necessary, a provision that already applies to bus, train or ship travel.

National authorities would gain stronger powers to investigate possible breaches of passenger rights, including the ability to initiate audits, inspections or interviews with carriers without waiting for passenger complaints.

The updated rules still need formal approval by the Council before being published in the EU Official Journal, and they would apply from 23 October 2027.

EU passenger rights cover around 13 billion journeys each year by plane, train, coach, bus or ferry within the bloc.