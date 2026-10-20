EU crisis exercise simulates 'hybrid threats' across borders

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The European Union is running its 2026 crisis management exercise, EU Integrated Resolve (EU IR26), from 19 October to 20 November 2026.

EU Integrated Resolve is described as a regular exercise designed to test how the EU responds to major crises using its existing response measures and mechanisms, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Monday.

The 2026 edition is focusing on a “hybrid” crisis — a situation involving a mix of different types of threats — with scenarios set both inside and outside the EU.

Focus on coordination and preparedness

The exercise is intended to strengthen coordination of the EU’s crisis response and improve preparedness, in line with the objectives of the Preparedness Union Strategy, the EU Council said.

It added that the exercise reflects an “integrated approach”, including coordination with international partners.