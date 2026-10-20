EU reports €1.2 trillion in sustainable finance as energy leads investments

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More than €1.2 trillion has been invested in sustainable activities across the EU since 2021.

The figures relate to investment linked to the EU’s sustainable finance framework, including the EU Taxonomy — a classification system designed to help companies and investors identify environmentally sustainable economic activities, the European Commission explained in a release on Thursday.

In 2025, more than €320 billion was invested in activities aligned with the EU Taxonomy.

The energy sector accounted for the largest share of that investment, driven mainly by electricity providers.

Green bond issuance rises under EU standard

European Green Bonds have also increased since the European Green Bond Standard began applying in December 2024, according to the Commission’s data.

Around €60 billion has been issued under the standard, including €21 billion in 2025 and a further €39 billion between 1 January and 7 October 2026.

The European Green Bond Standard is a voluntary framework for bonds used to finance sustainable activities aligned with the EU Taxonomy.

Work is continuing on simplifying the sustainable finance framework to make it easier to implement, the Commission added.