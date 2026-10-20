EU clears Siemens takeover of MerMec in rail tech deal scrutiny

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The European Commission has approved Siemens’ acquisition of Italian rail technology company MerMec under the EU Merger Regulation.

Sole control of MerMec S.p.A. will be acquired by Siemens Mobility Holding B.V., a Siemens entity based in the Netherlands, according to the Commission's release issued on Tuesday.

The deal relates mainly to the supply of rolling stock — railway vehicles such as trains — as well as rail diagnostics, electrification and signalling.

The Commission said it found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies are active.

Case examined under standard procedure

The notified transaction was assessed under the normal merger review procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12478.