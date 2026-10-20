EU okays EP Group’s control of French retail giant Fnac Darty

Credit: Fnac Darty

The European Commission has approved EP Group’s acquisition of sole control of French retailer Fnac Darty under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves EP Group, a.s. (EPG) of Czechia taking control of Fnac Darty S.A., which sells consumer goods including electronics and books, the Commission informed in a statement on Tuesday.

It said it cleared the transaction after concluding it would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies operate.

Case details

The acquisition was assessed under the normal merger review procedure.

Further information is available via the Commission’s competition website and its public case register under case number M.12364.