EU unveils Arctic plan as warming fuels geopolitical competition and risks

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The European Commission and the EU’s High Representative for foreign affairs have presented a new EU Strategy for the Arctic, setting out plans on security, climate, the economy and support for local communities.

The strategy is built around four priorities: strengthening security and resilience; responding to climate change; building a prosperous and economically secure Arctic; and creating opportunities for people and communities in the region, according to the Commission’s statement issued on Tuesday.

More than 500,000 EU citizens live in the Arctic and the EU has three Arctic member states — Denmark, Finland and Sweden — while maintaining close ties with Norway, Iceland, the UK, Canada and the United States.

The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the global average and the changes are affecting ecosystems, livelihoods and communities.

New shipping routes and access to resources are also reshaping the region’s security and economic landscape, contributing to increased geopolitical tensions and military activity.

Security hubs, cables and icebreakers

On security, the EU said it will work with member states and Arctic partners “in complementarity with NATO” on preparedness and protecting critical infrastructure, including expanding European icebreaker capacity. Icebreakers are specialised ships designed to navigate and clear sea ice.

A planned Maritime Security Hub would support information-sharing and monitoring of maritime activity in the Arctic, the Commission said.

As a first step, the EU will support an Arctic Cable Hub focused on monitoring, protecting and helping repair submarine cables in the North Atlantic and Arctic, and invest in “smart technologies” to detect potential threats to that infrastructure.

On climate and research, the EU said it will strengthen climate research, observation and monitoring, including data sharing through OceanEye, described as a new EU ocean monitoring and observation initiative.

The Commission said the work would support climate predictions, maritime safety and adaptation to climate change.

The strategy also sets out economic and connectivity measures, including integrating European infrastructure — such as ports, rail links, energy terminals and digital infrastructure — into emerging Arctic trade and transport networks.

It also referenced upgrading European Transport Corridors to “dual-use” standards and speeding up the Rail Nordica project.

The EU said it will support secure submarine cable links through a Pan-Arctic Cable connecting Greenland directly to Europe, and provide government satellite communications through IRIS² Arctic Connectivity.

The Commission stated that its position remains that oil, coal and gas should “stay in the ground”, including in Arctic regions.

For people and communities, the EU said it will strengthen Erasmus+ opportunities for Arctic young people, continue Arctic Youth Policy Dialogues, and establish a Youth Sounding Board in Greenland.

Arctic regional development is set to receive over €1 billion in EU cohesion support in the 2021–2027 period.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “new shipping routes and resources are driving strategic competition” and the EU was “investing in stronger security, resilient infrastructure and economic opportunities”.

Arctic security has become “a front line of global power competition”, Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy, declared.