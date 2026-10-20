EU–China maritime talks tackle market shifts and green shipping challenges

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EU and Chinese officials met in Shanghai on 19 October for the 19th implementation meeting of the EU–China Maritime Transport Agreement.

China’s delegation was led by Yang Huaxiong, Director-General of the Water Transport Bureau at China’s Ministry of Transport, while the EU side was led by Fotini Ioannidou, Director for Waterborne Transport at the Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

Representatives from the European Commission, EU member states, relevant Chinese authorities and the maritime industry from both sides also took part.

The meeting included exchanges on developments and challenges affecting international maritime transport.

Focus on shipping markets, policy and supply chains

Officials discussed green development in international shipping, updates in the international container shipping market, their respective international shipping market policies, and the resilience and smooth functioning of EU–China maritime supply chains, the Commission said.

Both sides reaffirmed what it called the significance of the EU–China maritime dialogue mechanism and said they were willing to continue discussions on matters of common interest.

They also recognised the importance of maintaining stable and predictable conditions for international maritime transport.