Ukraine border upgrades and business aid take centre stage in EU investment talks

Credit: EIB

EIB Group Vice-President Karl Nehammer has arrived in Ukraine for a three-day visit to discuss new financing for border infrastructure and support for businesses.

Nehammer’s trip runs from 20 to 22 October and comes amid intensified Russian attacks, , the European Investment Bank (EIB) said in a release on Tuesday.

He is due to meet Ukrainian government representatives including Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi, as well as EU ambassadors, to discuss investment priorities and cooperation linked to Ukraine’s European integration.

The EIB Group plans to sign new agreements to upgrade border-crossing infrastructure connecting Ukraine with the EU and Moldova.

It also said it will work through its European Investment Fund — the EIB Group’s specialist arm focused on supporting small businesses via the banking sector — to strengthen cooperation with Ukrainian banks including ProCredit Bank, with the aim of improving access to finance for Ukrainian companies.

Public transport and schools on visit programme

Nehammer’s agenda includes the official delivery of new buses to Kyiv, according to the EIB.

The programme also includes the reopening of a school in the central region of Cherkasy that was renovated after being damaged early in the war.

The EIB said the visit will include stops at EIB Group-supported businesses and critical energy facilities.

Financing by the EIB Group for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 has reached more than €4.5 billion.