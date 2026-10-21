Petrol and diesel see double-digit rises in most EU states this September

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Fuel prices for personal transport across the EU rose 31.4% in September 2026 compared with the same month a year earlier.

The increase followed year-on-year rises of 16.9% in July and 23.8% in August, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Annual price rises in September were higher than those recorded in July and August in 26 EU countries.

Bulgaria (+42.2%), Estonia (+40.6%) and Lithuania (+40.2%) posted the largest year-on-year increases, while another 12 countries recorded rises of more than 30%, ranging from +37.5% in Czechia to +30.3% in Portugal.

Hungary recorded the smallest annual increase at 6.9%, followed by Ireland (17.7%) and Sweden (19.9%).

Diesel and petrol both climb month on month

On a month-to-month basis, diesel prices rose 5.9% and petrol rose 6.7% in September compared with August, Eurostat said.

Diesel prices increased between August and September in 26 EU countries, with the biggest rises in Sweden (+12.8%), Latvia (+10.3%) and Poland (+9.7%), while the smallest were in Spain (+2.4%), Croatia (+2.5%) and Romania (+3.0%).

Petrol prices also rose in 26 countries over the same period, led by Sweden (+13.8%), Poland (+9.7%) and Estonia (+9.5%), while the lowest increases were recorded in Cyprus (+3.8%), Romania (+4.2%) and Slovenia (+4.6%).