EU Parliament pushes for €1.17 billion budget boost amid tense negotiations

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European Parliament MEPs have backed a proposed €194 billion EU budget for 2027, adding €1.17 billion to the European Commission’s draft.

The figure covers “commitment appropriations” — legal promises to fund projects that may be paid out in the same year or later — while planned “payment appropriations”, meaning cash paid to beneficiaries, were set at €203.3 billion, the Parliament informed in a statement on Wednesday.

MEPs proposed extra funding in several areas, including €63 million more for Horizon Europe, the EU’s main research and innovation programme, and €96 million more for Erasmus+, which supports study and training opportunities across Europe.

Transport and energy networks would receive an additional €260 million, while support for small and medium-sized enterprises would rise by €31.5 million.

Health funding under the EU4Health programme would increase by €50 million.

Agriculture, civil protection and borders

On agriculture and the environment, MEPs proposed €85 million more for the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund, including an extra €20 million for young farmers, and a further €85 million for the LIFE programme, which funds environmental and climate-related projects, the Parliament said.

Funding for the EU Civil Protection Mechanism — which helps countries respond to disasters — would increase by €80 million under the Parliament’s position.

MEPs also backed increases linked to migration and border management, including €20 million more for the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and €40 million more for the Border Management and Visa Instrument.

Outside the EU, the Parliament proposed an extra €60 million for the Southern Neighbourhood and €30 million for the Eastern Neighbourhood, as well as €40 million more for humanitarian aid.

MEPs also argued that the cost of repaying NextGenerationEU — the EU’s post-pandemic recovery plan — and the Ukraine Support Loan should be covered through dedicated funding instruments rather than by cutting established programmes.

The Parliament adopted an accompanying resolution by 400 votes to 189, with 84 abstentions.

Negotiations with EU governments are due to begin in November, with a first round of talks expected on 3 November.