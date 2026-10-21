EU Parliament backs €489m storm relief as southern Europe battles recovery effort

Credit: Unsplash

MEPs have backed €489 million in European Union Solidarity Fund aid for Portugal, Spain, Italy and Malta after severe storms and flooding earlier this year.

The European Parliament approved the package by 651 votes in favour, 17 against and three abstentions, it announced on Wednesday.

Malta and Italy requested support after storm Harry struck in January 2026, while Portugal and Spain sought help following a series of storms that brought severe flooding between January and February 2026.

Portugal is set to receive €261.5 million, including an advance of €65.37 million already paid.

Spain will receive €149.1 million, including €37.26 million already paid in advance.

Italy is allocated €74.9 million, while Malta will receive €3.7 million, including an advance payment of €931,014.

What the money can be used for

The funding can be used for emergency and recovery operations including restoring energy, water, wastewater, telecommunications and transport infrastructure, the European Parliament said.

It can also cover clean-up operations, temporary accommodation and rescue services, as well as support for health and education services.

The EU Solidarity Fund has provided more than €11 billion in aid since 2002 in response to 150 disaster events across 25 EU member states as well as the UK and six accession countries.