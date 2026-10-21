EU approves Germany’s €6bn request, unlocking final funds for green revamp

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved Germany’s fourth and final payment request worth €6 billion under the EU’s post-pandemic NextGenerationEU recovery programme.

Germany has now implemented all reforms and investments in its national recovery and resilience plan, covering a total of €30.3 billion in grants, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Germany’s latest request was submitted on 25 September 2026 and was assessed against eight milestones and 19 targets.

Those measures relate to cleaner transport and energy infrastructure, improving the energy efficiency of housing, and digitising parts of healthcare and public administration.

Work included renovating more than 36,000 buildings to be more energy-efficient and supporting more than 1,100 projects to decarbonise district heating systems — local networks that supply heat to multiple buildings.

Funding was also provided for the purchase of more than 3,000 electric and fuel cell buses, more than 550 electric commercial vehicles and 1,000 charging stations.

Hospitals and public services

Public authorities have been enabled to securely retrieve standardised data from government databases, a change designed to reduce administrative steps for citizens and businesses, according to the Commission.

Projects to digitise processes and infrastructure were backed in more than 1,600 German hospitals,.

The assessment also covers support for an “Important Project of Common European Interest” (IPCEI) on renewable and low-carbon hydrogen — an EU framework for cross-border industrial projects — as well as hydrogen research projects.

Support was also linked to an IPCEI on microelectronics and communication technologies involving German companies.

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to deliver an opinion.

If the opinion is favourable, the Commission can adopt a payment decision and the funds can then be disbursed.

Once paid, the transfer would bring total disbursements to Germany under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to €30.3 billion, including €2.5 billion in pre-financing.