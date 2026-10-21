EU greenlights €500k fuel aid for Slovenian agriculture amid crisis fallout

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The European Commission has approved a €500,000 Slovenian state aid scheme to support agriculture, fishery and marine aquaculture companies facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The scheme provides direct grants to eligible companies and will run until 31 March 2027, the Commission said in a release on Wednesday.

Support can cover up to 70% of additional fuel-related costs arising from market developments directly affected by the Middle East crisis during the eligible period.

The scheme was approved under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework — known as METSAF — adopted on 29 April 2026.

How the approval works

The Commission assessed the measure under EU state aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which allows member states to support certain economic activities under specific conditions.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s state aid register under case number SA.124890.