EU pushes Belgium to tackle PFAS, floods, and farm pollution in bold water pact

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European Commissioner Jessika Roswall and Belgium’s regional water ministers have signed a joint statement setting out priorities and commitments to strengthen the implementation of EU water rules and improve water resilience across Belgium.

The statement was signed in Leuven on 19 October by Roswall, Flemish minister Jo Brouns, Walloon minister Yves Coppieters and Brussels state secretary Ans Persoons, the European Commission informed on Wednesday.

It lists shared priorities for Belgium’s three regions, including restoring and protecting the water cycle, tackling chemical pollution including PFAS, supporting more sustainable agriculture, building a “water-smart economy”, ensuring clean and affordable water services, and improving governance and cross-border co-operation.

PFAS are a group of long-lasting synthetic chemicals sometimes called “forever chemicals”.

All three regions committed to factoring the water needs of rivers and ecosystems into decisions taken during water scarcity, and to co-ordinating the removal of barriers on shared watercourses.

The agreement also includes restoring floodplains and using nature-based measures to give rivers more room, with the stated goals of reducing flood risks, supporting biodiversity and improving natural water retention.

Investment plans and next steps

The statement calls for stronger action on persistent pollutants, including PFAS and pesticides, alongside more systematic reviews of water abstraction permits and industrial discharge permits.

Belgium’s regions also agreed to work more closely with farmers, retailers and researchers to expand the market for organic products and reduce pollution from fertilisers and pesticides.

Wallonia plans to use a €300 million European Investment Bank loan secured in 2025 for river restoration in the Vesdre basin, while also backing industrial projects focused on water efficiency and eco-innovation.

Flanders will focus on investment in water resilience and tackling industrial pollution, including through its IMPULSE-Program, while Brussels will prioritise water governance and wastewater treatment.

Roswall said the commitments relate to protecting drinking water, rivers and jobs reliant on water, adding that better water management can reduce the impact of floods and droughts and that stronger action against pollution can help safeguard water quality and health.

Belgium is the second country to conclude a “structured dialogue” process launched by the Commission in November 2025 that is due to gradually involve all EU member states.