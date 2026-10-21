EU clears Swedish-led takeover in booming functional snack market

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The European Commission has approved Vitamin Well Group’s acquisition of sole control of Belgian company EMPWR Nutrition Group under the EU Merger Regulation.

Vital Bidco AB of Sweden — part of the Vitamin Well Group — will take sole control of EMPWR, the Commission said in a release on Wednesday.

The deal relates mainly to functional snack bars.

The Commission said it concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position after the acquisition.

Simplified review

The merger was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12548.