EU approves ad tech merger, citing no competition risks under simplified review

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The European Commission has cleared the acquisition of joint control of Polish company RTB House HoldCo sp. z o.o. by Luxembourg-based QVP II S.C.A, Jersey-based Neuron HoldCo Limited and two Polish individuals, Robert Dyczkowski and Bartłomiej Romański, under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves RTB, a company linked to technology used in the advertising sector, the Commission informed in a statement on Wednesday.

It said it found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because QVP is not active in the same markets as RTB or in markets vertically related to it.

Review process and case details

The acquisition was assessed using the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for deals considered unlikely to raise competition issues.

More information is available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12618.