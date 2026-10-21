EU grants Indonesian coffees protected status, shielding from global imitators

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Two Indonesian coffees — Flores Bajawa and Kopi Arabika Flores Manggarai — have been added to the EU’s list of protected product names after approval by the European Commission.

The two coffees have been registered as Protected Geographical Indications (PGIs), a scheme that links a product’s name to a specific place and protects it against imitation and misuse within the EU, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

Flores Bajawa refers to green coffee beans from Arabica coffee plants grown in Ngada Regency on the Indonesian island of Flores.

The beans are described as having a distinctive floral aroma, which the Commission said is largely influenced by local soil conditions.

Kopi Arabika Flores Manggarai also covers a coffee product made from green coffee beans from Arabica plants grown in the Manggarai highlands on Flores.

It is described as having a dry caramel aroma that can be smelled during grinding.

Protection for product names

The Commission said registered names are protected against imitation and misuse in the EU, and in non-EU countries where a specific protection agreement has been signed.

Non-European products can also be registered if their country of origin has an agreement with the EU that includes mutual protection of such names.

The two Indonesian registrations bring the total number of protected names in the EU’s eAmbrosia geographical indications database to more than 3,900.