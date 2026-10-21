Vietnam's capital Hanoi celebrates metro expansion with EU backing

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Hanoi officials and international lenders, including from the EU, have marked progress on Metro Line 3 by unveiling a commemorative plaque at Cau Giay station.

Hanoi Metro Line 3 (Nhon – Hanoi Railway Station) is a 12.5-kilometre route with 12 stations, of which the elevated section has been operating since August 2024, the European Investment Bank informed on Wednesday.

Work is continuing on a four-station underground section towards Hanoi Central Station, which is scheduled to open in 2027 under the government’s current implementation plan.

Hanoi Metropolitan Company (HMC) reported that the operating section carried 6.4 million passengers in its first year, averaging 21,000 passengers a day.

The operator also recorded 99% punctuality with no incidents on the line in service, and estimated 49,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions were avoided in 2025.

Line 3 is co-financed by the City of Hanoi alongside a EUR 355 million French Treasury loan, an AFD loan of EUR 159 million, USD 407.8 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and EUR 125.5 million from the EIB.

EU grant to prepare southern extension

The European Union has delegated a EUR 10 million grant to AFD to prepare an 11-kilometre underground extension from Hanoi Railway Station to Hoang Mai by the end of 2027, the EIB said.

The funding will support a feasibility study and “transit-oriented development” planning — designing development around public transport — as well as work on integrating the wider urban transport network.

The ceremony was presided over by Truong Viet Dung, vice-president of the Hanoi People’s Committee, and Eléonore Caroit, France’s minister delegate for Francophonie, international partnerships and French nationals abroad, with representatives from the EIB, AFD and ADB also attending.

“We thank our partners for accompanying Hanoi on this journey, and we count on them for the extension of the line and the development of our urban railway network,” Truong Viet Dung said.