EU condemns US waiver of Russia sanctions, warns of weakened global pressure

Credit: European External Action Service

The EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas has criticised a decision by the Trump administration to waive key sanctions, restrictions and tariffs on Russia required under the Lindsey Graham Act, warning it weakens international pressure on Moscow.

Kallas told the European Parliament on Tuesday that Russia is “not winning on the battlefield” and has responded by bombarding civilians and civilian infrastructure, stepping up aggression against the EU and lobbying for sanctions relief, according to the European External Action Service (EEAS).

She said sanctions have already deprived Russia of more than €1 trillion from its “war chest."

The Graham Bill — described by Kallas as a bipartisan effort passed by the US Senate and House of Representatives last month — had been a “positive development”, but waiving its main measures was “regrettable” and impaired international pressure on Russia to end the war, she told MEPs.

Kallas also stated that the EU has adopted more than 30 rounds of Russia-related sanctions during the 17 months between Graham first introducing the proposal in April 2025 and its adoption in September 2026, including at each of the last 10 Foreign Affairs Councils.

EU outlines further sanctions proposals

A week ago, the EU agreed to sanction more than 1,600 people and entities linked to Russia’s war, the largest round of sanctions listings since the invasion began, Kallas said.

She added that further measures were adopted last Friday to close loopholes and counter circumvention.

Kallas pointed out that she proposed another package of new listings “just yesterday”, including measures focused on revenue linked to a “shadow fleet” — a term used for ships used to move oil and other goods while avoiding restrictions — as well as the energy and banking sectors, among others.

She said work was also under way on a 22nd package targeting sectors and entities supporting the prolongation of Russia’s war, including in third countries.

Ukraine has agreed to an energy ceasefire and a Black Sea arrangement, but Russia broke the first and rejected the second, Kallas said, adding that five ceasefire options are on the table and that Russia is the only country blocking their implementation.

She emphasised that the EU would not lift sanctions until Russia stops its “illegal war” and Ukraine has a “just and lasting peace”, citing risks to Europe’s security.