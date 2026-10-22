NATO vows tighter security as critical undersea infrastructure faces hybrid threat

Credit: NATO

NATO’s Critical Undersea Infrastructure Network met in Rostock, Germany, on 20 — 21 October to discuss steps to improve security for undersea infrastructure.

The meeting brought together NATO Allies, NATO experts, infrastructure operators, European Union representatives and NATO partner nations, the alliance informed on Wednesday night.

Participants discussed practical ways to increase co-operation, including sharing data, and how to put security strategies into practice.

Topics included improving operational capabilities and rapid response, building resilience, and strengthening co-ordination.

“Data is our means of ensuring real-time situational awareness and strengthening our vigilance,” said Ambassador Jean-Charles Ellermann-Kingombe, NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Cyber and Digital Transformation and Special Coordinator for Hybrid Threats.

“Sharing it binds governments, industry owners and operators, and the NATO Enterprise together,” he added.

Uncrewed vessels and mine countermeasures showcased

Members of the network also visited a German private sector exhibition and demonstration featuring technologies including uncrewed surface and underwater vessels — remotely operated or autonomous craft — as well as modular uncrewed vessels and mine countermeasures assets, NATO said.

Ellermann-Kingombe stated that “critical infrastructure is a target” and cited Ukraine and “Russia’s hybrid attacks against NATO Allies” as examples.

“The CUI-Network is at the core of NATO’s broader approach to countering hybrid threats,” he said.

NATO pointed out that the network added new companies this year and included partners from the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East for the first time.

Germany was thanked as the host nation for its contribution to securing critical undersea infrastructure.