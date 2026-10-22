NATO allies chart future of nuclear deterrence in Helsinki meeting

Credit: NATO

NATO’s High Level Group — a senior advisory body to the alliance’s Nuclear Planning Group — met in Helsinki on 21 October to discuss modernising NATO’s nuclear capabilities and strengthening nuclear planning.

The meeting brought together allies to consult on direction set by the Nuclear Planning Group, which oversees NATO’s nuclear policy, the alliance announced on Thursday.

NATO said allies described nuclear deterrence as a shared responsibility supported by commitments to collective deterrence and defence.

Finland hosts meeting

Finland hosted the talks in Helsinki, and allies thanked the country for doing so.

Finland joined NATO in 2023 and has added strength to the alliance’s collective deterrence and defence.