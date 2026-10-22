EU Parliament backs methane rules deadline for fossil imports

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Members of the European Parliament have backed plans to delay parts of the EU’s methane rules for oil, gas and coal importers and producers by three years.

The Parliament adopted its position on the European Commission’s proposal on Thursday by 341 votes to 225, with six abstentions, its press service announced in a statement.

The Commission had proposed postponing by one year certain obligations for importers that were due to apply from 1 January 2027, as well as methane intensity reporting that was due by August 2028.

Methane intensity is a measure of how much methane is emitted per unit of fossil fuel placed on the market.

Under Parliament’s position, importers of crude oil, natural gas and coal would have until 31 May 2031 to show that supply contracts concluded or renewed since 4 August 2024 cover only fuel subject to monitoring, reporting and verification measures equivalent to EU rules.

Importers would also have to report by the same date on efforts to bring older contracts into line.

EU producers and importers would first report the methane intensity of fossil fuels placed on the EU market by 5 August 2031 rather than 5 August 2029.

MEPs also backed giving EU oil and gas operators three more years to submit verified reports combining source-level and site-level methane measurements, moving deadlines to February 2030 for operated assets and August 2031 for non-operated assets.

No extra time for energy from sanctioned countries

The extended timeline would not apply to oil, gas and coal originating in — or exported directly or indirectly from — countries subject to EU sanctions that prohibit or restrict imports of those substances, the European Parliament said.

Importers would have to report those volumes separately, including where they are part of mixed cargoes.

MEPs also want the Commission to report by 1 July 2029 on how the importer and methane intensity provisions are being implemented and on the security of supply situation.

Parliament is now ready to start negotiations with the Council on the final text.

The EU methane regulation entered into force on 4 August 2024 and sets rules for measuring, reporting and verifying methane emissions in the energy sector, as well as requirements on finding and repairing leaks and limiting venting and flaring.