Bulgarian response to Black Sea attacks criticised in hard-hitting EU resolution

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MEPs have called on the EU to consider deploying a naval operation in the Black Sea after what they described as the latest deadly attacks on civilian merchant vessels.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday, the Parliament condemned deadly strikes off the coast of Bulgaria and Romania and repeated violations of Romanian airspace, and said Russia was responsible for attacking civilian vessels and for escalating its war against Ukraine into the western Black Sea, the parliamentary press service reported.

The motion was approved by 432 votes in favour, 52 against and 88 abstentions.

MEPs also commended the work of Romanian and Bulgarian maritime rescue services, border police and passing merchant vessels that assisted ships following the attacks.

The EU Parliament criticised the Bulgarian government’s “ambiguous handling” of what it called the Russian threat and said Sofia’s diplomatic response had been weak.

The resolution called on Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rumen Radev to “match demands for allied solidarity with concrete action.”

Calls for stronger Black Sea security measures

MEPs said the EU and member states should consider an EU naval operation in the Black Sea, and linked freedom of navigation and maritime security to protecting NATO’s eastern flank, the Black Sea region and the Danube delta, the European Parliament said.

They also called on NATO to consider a Black Sea initiative, building on discussions about a possible “Black Sea Sentry”, and said closer cooperation was needed between Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey.

The text also called on EU countries, working with NATO, to support Bulgaria and Romania in the early detection and tracking of hostile drones threatening Black Sea shipping.

MEPs urged the EU to rapidly operationalise its Black Sea maritime security hub initiative, intended to strengthen maritime safety and security and protect critical maritime infrastructure and the marine environment.

They also called for protection of submarine telecommunications, electricity transmission and data cable projects through enhanced maritime surveillance, regional cooperation, and rapid-response mechanisms.