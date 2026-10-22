EU Parliament urges Houthi terror designation, citing law violations, energy fallout

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Members of the European Parliament have called on the EU to designate Yemen’s Houthi movement as a terrorist organisation after condemning what they described as “unprecedented” missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday, MEPs said the strikes and the Houthis’ military offensive in Yemen were “flagrant violations” of international law and international humanitarian law, adding that large numbers of Yemeni civilians have been killed and displaced while the humanitarian crisis has worsened.

The Parliament also denounced Houthi missile and drone attacks against Israel and the United Arab Emirates in recent years, the parliamentary press service reported.

MEPs said the Houthis should “immediately cease all hostilities”, inside and outside Yemen, and abandon any territorial ambitions.

The resolution also condemned the “destabilising role” of Iran, saying it provides the Houthis with weapons, missile and drone technology, training and financing.

It also criticised coordination between the Houthis, Hezbollah and other Iran-backed armed groups.

Push for EU terrorist listing and asset freezes

MEPs urged the Council — the body representing EU member states — to add the Houthis to the EU list of terrorist organisations, including the movement’s military and political wings, leadership and security apparatus, following a proposal by the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The Parliament also called for financing channels for the Houthis to be dismantled and for the EU to freeze all funds and economic resources belonging to the Houthis and their facilitators.

MEPs condemned what they called a Houthi naval blockade of Saudi Arabia, as well as attacks on energy infrastructure and commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The resolution said disruption to shipping through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Strait of Hormuz is driving up energy prices in ways that affect European households and businesses.

The text stressed the role of the EU’s defensive ASPIDES maritime security operation — an EU naval mission — and welcomed its expanded mandate, calling on member states to provide additional naval and air assets.

MEPs also called for stronger EU cooperation with Gulf partners on security and defence, and cited efforts by member states and the UK to provide air defence support in the region.

The resolution raised concern about what it called the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Yemen and urged the EU to increase aid, with “strict oversight” of EU-funded assistance.