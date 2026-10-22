EU launches alliance to boost bio-based materials and cut fossil reliance

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The European Commission has launched a new voluntary industry group — the Bio-based Europe Alliance — to help develop markets for bio-based materials and technologies.

The Alliance was launched in Dublin at the Global Bioeconomy Summit by Jessika Roswall, the European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, the Commission announced.

It was announced in the EU’s Bioeconomy Strategy. More than 100 stakeholders have joined the initiative so far.

The Commission said the Alliance will bring together companies to create “lead markets” for bio-based materials and technologies, and to give better visibility to demand for bio-based products. It said this is intended to help suppliers attract investment and support alternatives to fossil-based materials.

Roswall said the Alliance would bring together buyers and suppliers and give visibility to demand, adding that it would help bio-based companies scale up.

Consultation opened on bio-based plastic packaging

The Commission also opened a public consultation on the role of bio-based plastics in packaging.

Citizens and stakeholders are invited to provide feedback on the Commission’s draft targeted amendment by 13 January 2027.