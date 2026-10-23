Wealth gap narrows marginally in EU, sharp contrasts persist across nations

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Income inequality in the EU edged down in 2025, with the bloc’s Gini coefficient — a measure of how evenly income is distributed — falling to 29.2 from 29.4 a year earlier.

The Gini coefficient compares a country’s income distribution with a perfectly equal one, using a scale from 0 to 100, with 0 meaning everyone has the same income and 100 meaning one person receives all the income, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Bulgaria highest, Latvia and Lithuania close behind

Across EU countries in 2025, the Gini coefficient ranged from 23.0 in Slovakia to 37.7 in Bulgaria.

After Slovakia, the most equal income distributions were recorded in Belgium (23.4), Czechia (24.0), Slovenia (24.6) and Poland (24.9).

At the other end of the scale, Bulgaria’s 37.7 was followed by Latvia (35.6) and Lithuania (35.5).