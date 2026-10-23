Western Balkans summit to test EU’s resolve as membership pledges face scrutiny

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EU and Western Balkans leaders will meet in Brussels on 25 November for a summit hosted by the European Union.

The EU will be represented by the President of the European Council, António Costa, alongside the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Council announced on Thursday.

“The Western Balkans’s future is in the European Union,” Costa said.

He added that EU membership for the region was “our priority” and stated that the EU “is and will remain the most reliable partner of the region”.

Leaders are expected to reaffirm the EU’s commitment to the Western Balkans’ “membership perspective” and discuss reforms and other commitments required to move forward on accession — the process countries go through to join the EU.

Growth plan and security on the agenda

Progress on the Western Balkans’ gradual integration with the EU will also be assessed, including through the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

The summit will also discuss “common challenges” and ways to strengthen security and resilience, amid what it described as an increasingly complex geopolitical situation.

Regular EU-Western Balkans summits have been held since 2018, with the most recent taking place in Tivat in June 2026.