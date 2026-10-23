EU and Vietnam pledge deeper ties as Indo-Pacific tensions rise

Credit: Unsplash

Vietnam’s top leader Tô Lâm met EU chiefs António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on 22 October 2026 for talks covering bilateral cooperation, regional security and global challenges

Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, visited the European Council and the European Commission during the trip, according to a joint EU–Vietnam statement released by the Council on Thursday.

Both sides said they wanted to strengthen “resilience”, diversify partnerships and promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, citing the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

They also noted what they described as growing momentum in relations after the EU and Vietnam upgraded ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2026.

Trade, investment and energy cooperation

The EU and Vietnam called for full implementation of the EU–Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement and “swift” ratification of the Investment Protection Agreement.

They reaffirmed commitments to deepen cooperation through Global Gateway investments — the EU’s programme to support infrastructure and connectivity projects abroad — and through the Just Energy Transition Partnership, a framework designed to help countries shift away from fossil fuels.

The leaders agreed to work towards developing cooperation on critical raw materials and to deepen cooperation in areas including technology and innovation, education and training, the green transition, strategic infrastructure, the circular economy and the “blue economy”, which refers to economic activity linked to oceans and seas.

On defence and security, both sides recognised potential cooperation in line with their respective laws and policies, and referenced the Vietnam – EU Defence and Security Dialogue alongside existing cooperation on maritime safety and security, cybersecurity, crisis management and capacity-building, according to the statement.

The EU and Vietnam also reaffirmed commitments on promoting and protecting human rights through a dedicated bilateral dialogue.

Costa and von der Leyen welcomed Vietnam’s role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the leaders said they were looking ahead to an EU–ASEAN Commemorative Summit in 2027 marking 50 years of relations.