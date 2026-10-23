EU marks 25 years of disaster response after 900 global calls for help

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The EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, which coordinates disaster assistance across Europe and beyond, has marked its 25th anniversary after being activated more than 900 times since it was created in 2001.

The Mechanism brings together the 27 EU member states and 10 participating countries — Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine — and can be requested by any country facing a crisis, the European Commission said in a statement on Friday.

It has been activated by 160 countries and eight international organisations to coordinate help after events including wildfires, floods, earthquakes and health emergencies.

Examples of support delivered through the system include firefighters and rescue teams deployed to disasters, medical supplies delivered during the COVID-19 pandemic, repatriation of citizens from crisis areas, generators sent to Ukraine, and search dogs used after earthquakes.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe had “answered the call for help” more than 900 times worldwide and was strengthening preparedness so it can act when disasters strike.

Firefighting aircraft and summer deployments

The EU is investing in a permanent firefighting fleet of 22 aeroplanes and five helicopters under rescEU — the EU’s strategic reserve of emergency response resources, the Commission said.

During the summer of 2026, the Civil Protection Mechanism was activated 12 times in response to wildfires, supporting the deployment of 24 firefighting planes, 17 helicopters and 835 firefighters.

Von der Leyen said in her 2026 State of the Union address that experienced firefighters and emergency responders would develop proposals on disaster preparedness and prevention, civil-military cooperation and new response capabilities, including a future European firefighting fleet.

When a country requests assistance, the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre helps mobilise support and expertise from participating states and operates around the clock.

Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, said the Mechanism has supported actions including protective equipment for health workers during the pandemic, generators in Ukraine, repatriation of EU citizens from the Middle East and rescue teams deployed to Venezuela.