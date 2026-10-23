EU commits €22.5m to Yemen as conflict leaves millions in crisis

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The European Commission has announced an additional €22.5 million in humanitarian funding for Yemen, bringing its planned EU humanitarian support for 2026 to €110 million.

The extra money was being released in response to a renewed escalation in conflict and “critical needs of millions of people” across the country, the Commission informed in a release on Friday.

Nearly 230,000 people have been displaced in recent weeks, while millions continue to face acute food insecurity, malnutrition and limited access to healthcare and safe water.

The Commission said EU-funded assistance in Yemen this year has focused on food security and nutrition, health, water, sanitation and hygiene, protection and other life-saving support.

The new funding will be used to help humanitarian partners respond to rising needs, increase operational capacity, pre-position critical supplies and improve preparedness if conditions worsen.

Crisis conditions and access constraints

More than 22.3 million people in Yemen need humanitarian assistance and protection after over a decade of conflict, economic collapse and deteriorating essential services, the Commission said.

Some 5.2 million people are internally displaced — forced to flee their homes but remaining within Yemen — while more than 2.2 million children under five are suffering from acute malnutrition.

Military escalations and strikes affecting civilian infrastructure, including Sana’a airport, power stations and Red Sea ports, have caused civilian casualties and disrupted the flow of vital supplies.

Interference in aid delivery continues to hamper humanitarian organisations’ ability to reach people in need.

“Attacks that kill civilians and destroy hospitals, homes and essential services must stop,” Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said.