EU opens online evidence drive to shape 2027 rule of law report

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The European Commission has opened an online consultation to collect evidence on rule of law developments in EU member states for its 2027 Rule of Law Report.

The consultation is open to judicial associations, civil society groups, non-governmental organisations, international organisations, EU agencies and other interested parties, the Commission announced on Friday.

Businesses are also invited to contribute, with the Commission citing the rule of law’s link to the EU Single Market — the bloc’s system for free movement of goods, services, people and capital.

Information submitted will be used to help assess recent rule of law developments and track progress since the last Rule of Law Report was published in July 2026.

The Commission added that the work will also involve cooperation and consultations with member states.

Annual report cycle

The Rule of Law Report forms part of the EU’s annual rule of law cycle, which the Commission described as a preventive and dialogue-based process to strengthen the rule of law at both European and national level.

The Commission said targeted consultations for previous editions provided insights that were both cross-cutting and country-specific.

The consultation is available online until 4 December 2026.