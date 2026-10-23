EU heritage scheme expands beyond borders with prize and new criteria

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The European Commission has proposed a revised legal framework for the European Heritage Label, including renaming it the European Heritage List.

The scheme, adopted in 2011, is an EU recognition for sites — including buildings, monuments and documents — that have played a key role in Europe’s history, culture and integration, the Commission said in a statement on Friday.

Under the proposal, a prize would be introduced to reward selected and monitored sites for their “impact on the ground”, alongside measures intended to improve visibility, support and coordination.

The Commission said the changes would also make it easier for sites to participate and work together, give young people a stronger voice, and adjust selection and monitoring through clearer criteria and procedures.

Expansion beyond the EU

The revised framework would extend recognition to sites in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, as well as to candidate countries or potential candidates for EU membership that are associated with the EU’s Creative Europe programme.

The Commission stated that it expects the initiative to increase citizens’ understanding of European history and the building of the EU, and said it could contribute to the attractiveness and development of the regions where labelled sites are located, including through cultural tourism.

There are currently 80 European Heritage Label sites spread across 237 locations in 23 EU member states.

The proposal will now be negotiated by the European Parliament and the Council.