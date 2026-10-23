EU approves major road transport merger after simplified competition review

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved Schmitz CargoBull’s acquisition of Austrian company Berger Fahrzeugtechnik under the EU Merger Regulation.

Schmitz CargoBull AG, based in Germany, will acquire sole control of Berger Fahrzeugtechnik Ges.m.b.H., the Commission informed on Thursday.

The deal concerns lightweight road transport equipment.

The Commission said it found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on market structure.

Review conducted under simplified procedure

The merger was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public competition case register under case number M.12490.