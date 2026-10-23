Europe-wide crackdown exposes 248 trafficking victims, forced labour

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Twenty-seven people were arrested and 248 potential victims were identified during a Europe-wide action week targeting human trafficking for labour exploitation.

The operation ran from 14 to 20 September 2026 and involved Europol, the European Labour Authority (ELA) and authorities in 34 countries, including the UK, Europol announced on Friday.

Teams from police, border guards, labour and social security inspectorates and tax agencies took part, focusing on sectors such as agriculture, construction and hospitality, as well as cosmetic services, massage parlours and restaurants.

A total of 182 new trafficking investigations were opened during the week, alongside 86 arrests for crimes other than trafficking, including illegal employment and prostitution.

More than 16,000 officers participated and carried out checks on 137,810 entities — including individuals, locations, vehicles and documents.

The 27 arrests included suspects from Hungary, Vietnam, Montenegro and the Netherlands, while 74% of those arrested were male.

Of the 248 potential victims identified, 73% were male and many were from Vietnam, China, India and the Philippines.

Authorities also uncovered cases linked to sexual exploitation, forced begging and domestic servitude during the operation.

Cases uncovered across Europe

In Germany, authorities identified 63 victims in hospitality and nail salons, with cases including underpayment, illegal employment and restricted freedom, Europol said.

In Cyprus, a livestock farm worker was found living in what authorities described as squalid conditions and forced to work 10-hour days without pay or days off, with a suspect alleged to have withheld the victim’s passport.

A Europol-supported investigation by the Dutch Labour Authority uncovered a trafficking ring that exploited more than 70 Indian nationals in restaurants across five EU countries, generating at least €4 million in profits using long hours, underpayment and threats. Two arrests were made during coordinated raids.

The action week was described as the first result of a “Working Arrangement” signed on 2 September 2026 between Europol and the ELA to strengthen cooperation against labour exploitation, human trafficking and cross-border social security fraud.