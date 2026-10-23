Moldova hospitals to cut energy use by 40% under landmark EU-backed upgrades

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Energy efficiency renovation work has begun at two major hospitals in Moldova as part of a €72.4 million programme backed by the European Union, EIB Global, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Moldovan government.

Construction has started at the Clinical Psychiatric Hospital in Chișinău and the “Diomid Gherman” Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery, which are the first two sites to enter the building phase under the wider plan to upgrade 10 national hospitals, the European Investment Bank (EIB) informed on Friday.

The overall package includes a €12.4 million EU grant and is being delivered through the Moldova Energy Efficiency Project.

The work at the two sites initially covers the main block and Children’s Unit at the Clinical Psychiatric Hospital, as well as Block 2 of the neurology and neurosurgery institute.

Planned measures include thermal insulation, replacement of windows and doors, upgrades to heating substations used for district heating — a system where heat is supplied to buildings from a central source — and installation of photovoltaic panels to generate electricity from sunlight.

Costs, timeline and expected savings

The renovation contracts are valued at about €10 million for the Clinical Psychiatric Hospital and around €2 million for the “Diomid Gherman” Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery, with a separate €573,000 contract for technical supervision at both sites, according to the EIB.

More than one million patients and over 10,000 healthcare professionals are expected to benefit across the 10 hospitals, with energy consumption forecast to fall by around 40% once upgrades are completed.

Renovation at the Clinical Psychiatric Hospital is expected to be completed in February 2028, followed by the neurology and neurosurgery institute in March 2028.

Preparations for renovating the other eight hospitals are continuing, with further procurement stages expected to be launched progressively from late 2026 and throughout 2027.

The Moldova Energy Efficiency Project runs until June 2029 and also includes an additional €10 million EU grant for energy efficiency improvements in residential buildings.