Ukrainian school rises from war damage with EU-funded rebuilding effort

Credit: EIB

The only school in the central Ukrainian village of Horodetske has reopened after a renovation funded largely by the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, following damage from explosions on the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Horodetska Gymnasium, in Ukraine’s Cherkasy region, now has new roofs, refurbished and insulated facades, and energy-efficient windows and doors, the EIB informed in a release on Thursday.

The school has 84 students — including children displaced by the war and pupils with special educational needs — and 27 staff members.

The work also installed a lightning-protection system and included improvements to surrounding areas.

The renovation covered both the primary and secondary school buildings and was completed this month after more than two years.

The project cost €185,000, including €154,000 provided by the EIB Group and €31,000 from the local budget.

EIB Group Vice-President Karl Nehammer attended the reopening and said: “Even in wartime, children need a place where they can focus on learning and look ahead.”

Part of a wider recovery programme

Funding was provided through the EIB Group’s €340 million Ukraine Recovery Programme, which supports the restoration of social infrastructure such as schools.

The EIB said the programme is implemented with Ukrainian ministries and local authorities, with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Eighteen social infrastructure projects in the Cherkasy region are being supported across the EIB Group’s three recovery programmes, including a regional emergency medical centre and housing for around 130 displaced people that opened earlier in 2026.

Gediminas Navickas, Chargé d'affaires a.i. of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said: “While Russia brings destruction, the EU is helping Ukrainians rebuild and keep their communities going.”

Ruslan Yaremchuk, head of the Palanka Territorial Community, noted that the renovation should reduce concerns about cold classrooms and heating costs this winter.