ESA outlines 'realistic' space ambitions ahead of key funding and policy decisions

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European Space Agency member states have advanced preparations for an Intermediate Ministerial Meeting in Rome on 15 December and discussed proposals for Europe’s future role in space exploration.

Delegates met at ESA headquarters on 21 and 22 October to take forward work ahead of the Rome meeting — known as IMM26 — and longer-term preparations for ESA’s next major ministerial council, CM28, the European Space Agency said in a release on Thursday.

The event was the ESA's 350th Council meeting, and was held in Paris.

Member states also discussed a proposal from ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher titled “Europe’s Future in Space Exploration”, which sets out options for activities in low Earth orbit (LEO) — the region of space a few hundred to a couple of thousand kilometres above Earth where many satellites operate — as well as the Moon and “towards Mars.”

The proposal describes a “scalable path” intended to combine European autonomy with international cooperation and to remain “realistic and financially sustainable.”

ESA said IMM26 is expected to be a step towards later programme and funding decisions at CM28, while allowing early preparatory activities within existing budgets.

ESA and EU talks, plus new directors

Member states reviewed developments in ESA’s relations with the European Union, including a first “Sherpas” meeting linked to the European Commission’s “Space Team Europe” initiative, ESA said.

Discussions also covered preparations for the EU’s next long-term budget plan — the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028 to 2034 — as well as negotiations on the European Competitiveness Fund, an EU “Space Act”, and regulation of the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA).

ESA said it was monitoring the talks for potential implications for how future European space activities are governed and carried out.

The agency called for a “clear and efficient division of responsibilities” between ESA and the EU to avoid duplication, while ensuring EU space activities continue to draw on ESA’s technical and programme expertise.

The European Commission took part in a separate exchange at senior level during the meeting to review progress on joint ESA-EU projects.

The Council also approved the appointment of two new ESA directors: Andrzej Banasiak as Director of Commercialisation and Industry Partnership, and Nicolaus Hanowski as Director of Space Operations. Both are due to start on 1 January 2027.