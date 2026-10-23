Europe’s ombudsmen mark 30 years with focus on tech, climate, rights

EU Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho. Credit: EU Ombudsman's Office

The European Network of Ombudsmen has marked its 30th anniversary with a new report reviewing how ombudsman offices across Europe have used EU law to help people enforce their rights.

The report was presented during a ceremony in Strasbourg, where European Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho handed it to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, the European Ombudsman Office informed on Thursday.

The European Network of Ombudsmen brings together the European Ombudsman, national and regional ombudsmen, and similar bodies to share information and cooperate on complaints involving EU law.

The report includes a code of good practice on how ombudsman institutions should use technology — including artificial intelligence.

Joint work and practical examples

The European Ombudswoman said the network helps ombudsmen deal with cross-border problems raised by the public, including questions such as health insurance for a student moving to another country and the residence rights of a non-EU family member of an EU citizen.

She added that two new joint inquiries were launched in 2026 involving members of the network.

One joint inquiry concerns the EU food safety alert system, which is used to share information between authorities about risks linked to food and feed.

The other joint inquiry is being led by the Slovenian Ombudsman and looks at how administrations are implementing EU climate law and protecting the right to a healthy environment.

Anjinho noted she had previously served as Portugal’s Deputy Ombudsman for five years before taking up her current role.