Wednesday, 28 October 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Health inequality emerges as income divides EU’s younger generation

Monday, 26 October 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Health inequality emerges as income divides EU’s younger generation
Credit: Unsplash

Nearly nine in 10 people aged 16 to 29 in the EU said their health was good or very good in 2025.

A total of 89.7% of young people reported good or very good health, compared with 67.9% across the wider population aged 16 and over, Eurostat reported on Monday.

The share among 16 to 29-year-olds has remained broadly stable in recent years, edging down from 91.1% in 2021 to 89.7% in 2025.

Young men were slightly more likely than young women to rate their health as good or very good in 2025, at 90.9% compared with 88.4%.

Income gap in self-rated health

The data also showed a difference by household income, measured in five equal-sized groups known as income quintiles, Eurostat said.

Among young people living in households in the lowest income quintile, 85.6% reported good or very good health, compared with 93.7% of those in the highest income quintile.

In 14 EU countries, more than 90% of 16 to 29-year-olds said they were in good or very good health in 2025.

Romania recorded the highest share at 98.2%, followed by Greece at 98.1% and Croatia at 95.9%.

The lowest shares were reported in Sweden at 74.4%, the Netherlands at 79.8% and Finland at 81.4%.

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