Health inequality emerges as income divides EU’s younger generation

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Nearly nine in 10 people aged 16 to 29 in the EU said their health was good or very good in 2025.

A total of 89.7% of young people reported good or very good health, compared with 67.9% across the wider population aged 16 and over, Eurostat reported on Monday.

The share among 16 to 29-year-olds has remained broadly stable in recent years, edging down from 91.1% in 2021 to 89.7% in 2025.

Young men were slightly more likely than young women to rate their health as good or very good in 2025, at 90.9% compared with 88.4%.

Income gap in self-rated health

The data also showed a difference by household income, measured in five equal-sized groups known as income quintiles, Eurostat said.

Among young people living in households in the lowest income quintile, 85.6% reported good or very good health, compared with 93.7% of those in the highest income quintile.

In 14 EU countries, more than 90% of 16 to 29-year-olds said they were in good or very good health in 2025.

Romania recorded the highest share at 98.2%, followed by Greece at 98.1% and Croatia at 95.9%.

The lowest shares were reported in Sweden at 74.4%, the Netherlands at 79.8% and Finland at 81.4%.