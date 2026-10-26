NATO officials in Kyiv spotlight urgent winter aid, battlefield lessons, and reforms

Credit: NATO

NATO officials visited Ukraine from 20 to 22 October for talks with senior government figures on the battlefield situation, winter needs and ongoing reforms.

Douglas Jones, NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, and Christian Buck, NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Operations, travelled to the country and met Ukrainian officials in Kyiv, the alliance informed on Friday.

Those meetings included Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Foreign Minister Olexandr Mischenko, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov, Deputy Defence Minister Serhii Boyev, and National Security and Defence Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko.

NATO disclosed that the officials discussed urgent requirements ahead of winter and Ukraine’s reform efforts, and reaffirmed support through two existing channels — the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which it said provides military equipment including air defence, and the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP), which it said includes support in areas such as military medicine.

Meetings with parliament, civil society and a rehabilitation project

While in Kyiv, the pair also met members of the Verkhovna Rada — Ukraine’s parliament — as well as civil society organisations, Allied counterparts and staff at the NATO Representation to Ukraine, NATO said.

They visited a military rehabilitation centre supported by “project Renovator” alongside Deputy Minister of Veteran Affairs Oleg Shymanskyi, with NATO describing the project as support for rehabilitation of injured personnel and reintegration of veterans into civilian life.

Jones and Buck also discussed Ukraine sharing battlefield experience and innovation with NATO Allies, and identifying lessons learned from Russia’s war against Ukraine.