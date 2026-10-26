EU extends sanctions against ISIL and Al-Qaeda through 2027

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EU foreign ministers have renewed the bloc’s autonomous sanctions regime targeting ISIL/Da’esh and Al-Qaeda, extending it until 31 October 2027.

The measures apply to 15 individuals and eight groups currently listed under the EU’s sanctions framework, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

Those designated are subject to an asset freeze, which blocks funds and other economic resources held in the EU.

Individuals listed are also banned from travelling to the EU, the Council added.

EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to those listed.

How the EU sanctions fit with UN measures

The Council said the EU’s regime is separate from — and complementary to — sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council against ISIL/Da’esh and Al-Qaeda.

The EU has been able to impose sanctions under its own framework against ISIL/Da’esh, Al-Qaeda and associated individuals and entities since September 2016.