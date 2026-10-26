EU forces Temu to act after €200m fine under European digital law

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The European Commission has accepted an action plan from online marketplace Temu after finding the company breached the EU’s Digital Services Act.

Temu’s plan sets out five measures intended to address the availability of illegal products online, the Commission disclosed in a statement on Monday.

The Digital Services Act — known as the DSA — is an EU law that sets rules for online platforms, including requirements to assess and reduce risks linked to illegal content.

Temu will carry out a risk analysis tailored to its platform and use “reliable metrics” to measure whether the steps it takes reduce the risk of illegal content being shared.

The company will also assess limits in its content moderation and examine whether its recommender systems — tools that suggest products or content to users — may increase the spread of illegal goods.

Temu will further look at “intentional manipulation and amplification” of illegal items, including cases where sellers use Temu’s features to promote potentially illegal listings.

Deadline for an interim assessment

Temu has four months to produce an interim risk assessment covering a six-month period running until 30 November 2026, the Commission said, adding that this is intended to ensure the measures in the action plan are implemented.

The action plan followed a non-compliance decision issued in May 2026, when the Commission announced Temu had failed to meet its risk assessment obligations under the DSA and fined the company €200 million.