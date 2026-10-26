EU clears acquisition in Germany’s life sciences sector, citing no market risks

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The European Commission has approved Bridgepoint Group plc’s acquisition of sole control of Germany’s GBA Holding GmbH, the holding company of the GBA Group, under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal relates mainly to life sciences-related services, the Commission announced in a release on Monday.

It found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position after the takeover.

Where to find the decision

The case was reviewed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for mergers considered unlikely to raise competition issues.

Further details are available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12595.