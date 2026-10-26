€150m EU investment aims to transform Moldova’s agriculture and food industries

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EIB Global, the European Investment Bank’s development arm, is providing €150 million to Moldova to support modernisation across the country’s agricultural and food value chains.

The funding will be delivered through Fruit Garden of Moldova II (Livada Moldovei), a programme that will support farmers and agri-food businesses with investment in equipment, storage facilities, processing capacity and logistics, according to EIB Global's announcement on Friday.

The organisation said the programme is intended to improve access to long-term finance for businesses across Moldova and support job creation.

Fruit Garden of Moldova II follows the EIB’s earlier Fruit Garden of Moldova programme, which had supported more than 500 investment projects in Moldova’s agricultural sector by 2025.

The financing will cover investments across the agricultural value chain — from farms and orchards to processing facilities and distribution networks.

EU backing and domestic investment

Part of the credit facility will support public investments in agricultural education, research and food safety infrastructure, EIB Global said.

The operation is backed by an EU guarantee under the NDICI – Global Europe framework, it added, referring to the EU’s Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument, which provides funding and guarantees for external action.

It is aligned with the EU’s €1.9 billion Growth Plan for Moldova, which is designed to support investment, reforms and private-sector growth.

“Agriculture is much more than an economic sector in Moldova. It is a source of livelihoods, identity and opportunity for communities across the country,” EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer declared.

Farmers, food producers and rural entrepreneurs will gain better access to financing to modernise and compete in the European market, EU Ambassador to Moldova Iwona Piórko said.

Fruit Garden of Moldova II will help businesses modernise production and improve storage and processing capacities, Moldova’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Eugeniu Osmochescu stated.