Six cities vie for €1m prize as EU’s innovation capitals named

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Madrid, Montpellier and Valencia have been named finalists for the European Commission’s 2027 European Capital of Innovation Awards, alongside Oulu, Regensburg and Taranto in a separate category for smaller cities.

The awards — known as iCapital — recognise cities for using new ideas and approaches to tackle urban challenges, the Commission informed on Friday.

In the European Capital of Innovation category, the finalists are Madrid in Spain, Montpellier in France and Valencia in Spain.

In the European Rising Innovative City category, the finalists are Oulu in Finland, Regensburg in Germany and Taranto in Italy.

Awards ceremony set for 3 December

The 2027 iCapital Awards ceremony will take place on 3 December 2026 during an event titled “From local to Europe, Innovation for Good”, organised by Grenoble-Alpes-Métropole, the current European Capital of Innovation, the Commission said.

The winner of the European Capital of Innovation category will receive €1 million, and the two runners-up will receive €100,000 each.

In the European Rising Innovative City category, the winner will receive €500,000 and the two runners-up will receive €50,000 each.

All six finalists will also be invited to join the iCapital alumni network, which the Commission said is intended to support exchanges between cities.